menu

COVID-19: 64 new cases and 67 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 6 April | 64 new cases • 67 recoveries • 528 active cases • 2,164 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 219,161

laura_calleja
6 April 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
64 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday
64 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday

64 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

219,161 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 60,096 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 28,416, while total cases registered stand at 29,343.

There are 528 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were recorded in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 399.

2,164 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 822,024.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.