COVID-19: 64 new cases and 67 recoveries
COVID-19 update for 6 April | 64 new cases • 67 recoveries • 528 active cases • 2,164 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Monday 219,161
64 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.
219,161 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 60,096 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 28,416, while total cases registered stand at 29,343.
There are 528 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were recorded in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 399.
2,164 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 822,024.