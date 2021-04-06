COVID-19: 64 new cases and 67 recoveries

64 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

219,161 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Monday. Of which, 60,096 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 28,416, while total cases registered stand at 29,343.

There are 528 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were recorded in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 399.

2,164 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 822,024.