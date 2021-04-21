menu

Education Minister confirms MATSEC exams will go ahead

Education minister Justyne Caruana says MATSEC exams will go ahead despite COVID-19 pandemic

karl_azzopardi
21 April 2021, 7:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Education minister Justyne Caruana has confirmed MATSEC exams will go ahead, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caruana was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Clyde Puli.

She said the exams will be held within the stipulated time, but will be slightly delayed. She did not say when they will be held.

“Like in 2020, the exam centres will abide by directives issued by the Department of Public Health,” she said.

 

