Maltese man who contracted COVID-19 in India has died - Health Ministry

A 47-year-old Maltese man who contracted COVID-19 in India while in the process of adopting a child with his wife has died, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

The man has been named as Ivan Barbara, a notary. He had travelled to India with his wife Rosanne to adopt a girl.

Barbara and his family were going to be brought back to Malta in an air ambulance on Friday but he passed away before the start of the journey.

It is understood that the man took a turn for the worse shortly before boarding the aircraft and had to be taken to a hospital in the outskirts of New Delhi

“The Maltese authorities were in constant contact with the man and his family and he was expected to arrive in Malta later today. While we offer condolences to his family, the authorities will remain in contact with them at this difficult time,” the ministry said.

It is understood that the man’s wife also contracted the virus but her condition is not known.

The family is being assisted by the foreign office and it is not yet clear when the wife and daughter could make it back to Malta.

The air ambulance flight was going to be financed by Identity Malta, a government agency, but this had to be cancelled following the man’s death. He was going to be transferred to the intensive therapy unit upon arrival.

India has seen a massive surge in cases of COVID-19 cases that has left hospitals struggling to provide care to patients. In many cases, hospitals and clinics also ran out of oxygen.