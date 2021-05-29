Restrictions at elderly homes to be eased in June

Residents at elderly care homes will be allowed to go out with their fully-vaccinated relatives from 14 June as Senior Citizens Minister Michael Farrugia announced the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions.

Unveiling a series of restrictions at care homes that will be lifted in June, Farrugia saidon Saturday that vaccinations were key to a return to normality.

Residential homes have been subjected to strict restrictions after a surge of COVID-19 infections last September led to several deaths.

With most elderly having received their vaccine, Farrugia is now appealing to their relatives to get vaccinated so that all restrictions can be lifted.

Meanwhile, Malta’s vaccination programme administered almost 510,000 by Friday, the last available data shows. More than 200,000 people are now fully vaccinated with two doses or a single shot of the Janssen vaccine.

READ ALSO: Three new COVID-19 cases as fully-vaccinated people surpass 200,000 mark

Timeline: Lifting of restrictions on elderly homes

4 JUNE

Visits by relatives

Visits at residential homes by relatives who have been fully vaccinated will be held every day between 10:30am and 11:30am and 5pm and 6:30pm.

Each resident may be visited by one person at a time for 25 minutes.

Visitors should still observe social distancing measures and wear masks.

Non-vaccinated visitors or those who are not fully vaccinated yet will only be able to carry out visits in the common area, as is the current procedure.

Visits at St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly will remain by appointment.

Residents attending hospital appointments

Fully-vaccinated residents who need to attend out-patient appointments at Mater Dei Hospital or other clinics will not have to quarantine when they return.

They will be administered a PCR swab test as soon as they return to the home and staff will continue monitoring them for COVID-19 related symptoms.

Non-vaccinated residents will have to quarantine for five days before a PCR swab test is carried out.

New admissions

New residents admitted to the residential homes will be required to have a PCR swab test if they are fully vaccinated.

Non-vaccinated residents will need to quarantine for 14 days and get vaccinated.

8 JUNE

Day centres will increase the number of seniors allowed to gather together from four to eight and staff members from two to three.

14 JUNE

Outings

Fully-vaccinated residents from residential homes are allowed to go out with their fully-vaccinated relatives. However, staff will continue monitoring the residents for any possible COVID-19 related symptoms on their return.

Non-vaccinated residents can only meet with fully vaccinated relatives outside the homes. They will have to quarantine for five days on their return from an outing, after which a PCR swab test will be carried out.

Medical appointments

Residents can attend medical appointments outside the residential homes accompanied by their fully-vaccinated relatives.