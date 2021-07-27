Take action on Electrogas, PN tells Police Commissioner

The Police Commissioner must take action against those involved in the Electrogas corruption scandal, the Nationalist Party said.

In a statement, the party referred to this morning's court hearing in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

"The testimony heard today confirms once again how much needs to be done to ensure that justice is served and that everyone involved in the corruption surrounding the Electrogas power station be brought to court on charges of criminal offenses."

"Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá now has the facts in his hands to confirm what is now well known: Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed because she knew too much about the theft and corruption surrounding Joseph Muscat's clique."

The party said that Gafá should take responsibility and charge all those that have been involved in this scandal. "The Opposition has waited long enough."

"The Commissioner of Police has to act. If he fails to do this, he will condemn himself to the same legacy of his predecessor - one who looked after and protected the interests of the few over justice and fairness."

The statement shares a similar sentiment to that expressed by Repubblika last week. The NGO hit out at the Commissioner, accusing him of neglecting high-level corruption cases.