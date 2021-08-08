LESA warns against SMS scam

LESA has warned against an SMS scam that people have been receiving on their mobile phones.

The scam comes in the form of an SMS which tells users that their case has transferred to court on the 8 September, warning them to save the date.

The SMS also provides a link which the receivers can click on.

LESA appealed for people to be vigilant and refrain from clicking any links that do not come from official channels.

This is the latest in a string of SMS scams in Malta, with people receiving fake messages from the police, Maltapost and DHL. In July people were also receiving bogus COVID-19 certificate SMS asking for €1.88 for a ‘Vaccine Certificate Passport’.

The link is often very similar to the entity used by the criminals to request the information but takes users to a fake electronic site.

People who fall victim to these types of scams should immediately notify their bank on any unauthorised transaction and report the matter to the police.