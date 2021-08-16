COVID-19: One death and 43 new cases registered

43 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, an 86-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 431.

Active cases stand at 609 after 80 recoveries were registered.

43 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 37-years old.

2,822 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,143,094.

Until yesterday, 784,729 vaccine doses were administered, of which 407,985 were first doses. 404,760 people are fully vaccinated.