PN raises €322,780 in fundraising marathon

The Nationalist Party raised €322,780 during a fundraising telethon held under the theme Malta ’l Quddiem.

Closing the marathon broadcast, party leader Alex Borg thanked donors, volunteers and party workers who contributed financially or gave their time to support the initiative.

Borg said the contributions would help the party continue delivering its message in the run-up to the electoral contest.

During a separate interview later in the broadcast, Borg addressed a range of political issues, including the ongoing impasse over the appointment of a new chief justice.

He said the government had now accepted the introduction of an anti-deadlock mechanism intended to break the parliamentary stalemate in the selection process. Borg added that the PN had outlined what type of mechanism it would consider acceptable in order to ensure that the appointment can proceed.

The PN leader also spoke about broader social themes, including the realities faced by women in Maltese society, in the context of International Women’s Day.

On international developments, Borg said he was pleased that a number of Maltese nationals had returned safely from the Gulf region, acknowledging the efforts made by authorities to assist them.