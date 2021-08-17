COVID-19: Two deaths and 52 new infections registered

54 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, a 62-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 433.

Active cases stand at 604 after 57 recoveries were registered.

41 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

3,112 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,146,206.

Until yesterday, 786,015 vaccine doses were administered, of which 408,546 were first doses. 405,578 people are fully vaccinated.