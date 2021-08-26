COVID-19: 1 death and 42 new cases registered

42 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the health ministry show.

A death of an 85-year-old woman was registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 438.

Active cases stand at 669 after 59 recoveries were registered.

33 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

3,264 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,174,898.

Until yesterday, 793,866 vaccine doses were administered, of which 412,239 were first doses. 411,046 people are fully vaccinated.