COVID-19: Five patients in ITU, 50 new infections registered

50 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 449.

Active cases stand at 747 after 26 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 32 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom five are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 806,726 vaccine doses were administered, of which 2,955 are booster doses.