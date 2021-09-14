menu

COVID-19: Five patients in ITU, 50 new infections registered

14 September COVID-19 update | 50 new cases • 747 active cases • 32 patients in hospital, 5 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 806,726 • Total deaths at 449

laura_calleja
14 September 2021, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja
50 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 449.

Active cases stand at 747 after 26 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 32 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom five are in ITU. 

Until yesterday, 806,726 vaccine doses were administered, of which 2,955 are booster doses. 

