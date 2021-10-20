COVID-19: Three patients in ITU, 20 new cases registered

20 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 271 after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 14 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 858,858 vaccine doses were administered, of which 38,254 were booster doses.