menu

COVID-19: Three patients in ITU, 20 new cases registered

20 October COVID-19 update | 20 new cases • 271 active cases • 14 patients in hospital, 3 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 858,858 • Total deaths at 459

luke_vella
20 October 2021, 12:32pm
by Luke Vella

20 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459. 

Active cases stand at 271 after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 14 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 858,858 vaccine doses were administered, of which 38,254 were booster doses.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.