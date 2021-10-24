Montenegrin MP requests parliamentary inquiry into Enemalta wind farm deal

A Montenegrin MP will be submitting a request to launch a parliamentary investigation into the Enemalta wind farm deal.

According to the news portal MINA, the parliament’s vice president MP Branka Bošnjak announced her intentions following a meeting with Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

During the meeting, she said that resolving the scandal was one of the electoral promises of the ruling parties, while Caruana Galizia said he was ready to give all the information available to the inquiring committee.

“Justice must be served and the case must be clarified, not only because of the sacrifice paid by his [Matthew Caruana Galizia’s] family, but also for the citizens of Montenegro who have the right tot the truth and to compensation,” the parliamentary statement reads.

Last year, a money trail uncovered by journalists showed how the Dubai-based 17 Black, a company owned by Yorgen Fenech, profited millions from Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm in 2015.

The deal took place during the same period when accountants for Konrad Mizzi, a former energy minister, and Keith Schembri, the prime minister’s then chief of staff, wrote in an email that Panama companies owned by the pair stood to receive payments from 17 Black for services that weren’t specified.

Enemalta invested in the wind farm project after buying the shares from Cifidex, a Seychelles-based company. However, Enemalta bought the shareholding at a much higher premium than what Cifidex paid to acquire the project from a Spanish firm.

READ ALSO: Yorgen Fenech's 17 Black made profit of €4.6m from Enemalta purchase of Montenegro wind farm, report claims