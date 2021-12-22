70 people stranded in Maltese search and rescue zone

Around 70 people are stranded in the Maltese search and rescue zone, according to crisis hotline Alarm Phone.

The NGO said on Wednesday that there are two boats in the area in need of help.

One wooden boat is carrying 30 people, and a second boat has around 40 people on board.

Alarm Phone is in contact with the two boats, and authorities have been informed of both cases.

“Authorities are informed and need to launch a search and rescue operation now!” the NGO tweeted.

There are another 216 people awaiting rescue near Sicily after they were rescued across four operations in Malta's search and rescue zone.

