70 people stranded in Maltese search and rescue zone
Two boats carrying 30 and 40 people respectively are in distress in Malta's SAR zone
Around 70 people are stranded in the Maltese search and rescue zone, according to crisis hotline Alarm Phone.
The NGO said on Wednesday that there are two boats in the area in need of help.
One wooden boat is carrying 30 people, and a second boat has around 40 people on board.
Alarm Phone is in contact with the two boats, and authorities have been informed of both cases.
“Authorities are informed and need to launch a search and rescue operation now!” the NGO tweeted.
There are another 216 people awaiting rescue near Sicily after they were rescued across four operations in Malta's search and rescue zone.
🆘️in #Malta SAR!— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) December 22, 2021
We're in contact with two boats in the Maltese SAR-zone who are urgently asking for help. One wooden boat is carrying 30 people and a second boat has around 40 people on board. Authorities are informed and need to launch a SAR-operation now! #DontLetThemDrown pic.twitter.com/lDcSyr4caD