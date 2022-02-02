COVID-19: Five die as 227 new cases are registered

227 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Five deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, all men aged 78, 79, 80, 83 and 86, bringing the total number of deaths to 556.

Active cases stand at 2,823 after 353 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 94 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,215,228 vaccine doses were administered, of which 331,824 were booster doses.