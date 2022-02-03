COVID-19: Three die as 240 new cases are registered

240 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Three deaths have occurred in the last 24-hours, two men aged 63 and 93 and one woman aged 87, bringing the total number of deaths to 559.

Active cases stand at 2,742 after 318 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 92 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,216,897 vaccine doses were administered, of which 332,467 were booster doses.