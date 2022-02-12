Six people dead while COVID-19 positive, 107 new cases registered

Two women aged 86 and 89, two men aged 66, and two men aged 80 and 96, died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

Deaths have now reached 585 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

107 new cases were recorded, the health ministry said.

There are 61 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are in ITU.

The figures show that 198 people recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours. Active cases are now down to 1,775.

The vaccination figures show that 337,392 booster doses were administered until yesterday.