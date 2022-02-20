menu
COVID: Two deaths, 77 new cases registered

20 February COVID-19 update | 77 new cases • 816 active cases • 42 patients in hospital, four in ITU • vaccine booster doses 340,340 • Total deaths 596

karl_azzopardi
20 February 2022, 1:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

Malta recorded 77 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, figures by the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases are down to 816, after 157 new recoveries were registered.

Deaths now total 596, after two males aged 70 and 87 years old respectively, died while positive to COVID-19.

42 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,236,598 vaccine doses were administered, of which 340,340 are booster doses.

