333 new COVID-19 cases registered, hospital admissions remain stable

333 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 624.

Active cases stand at 2,723 after 149 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 41 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,253,224 vaccine doses were administered, of which 348,666 were booster doses.