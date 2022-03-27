COVID-19: 353 new cases, one death registered on Sunday

353 new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the past 24 hours, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases exceeded the 4,000 mark, with 163 recoveries registered.

One male aged 81-years-old died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths stand at 631.

There are currently 82 hospitalised patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,255,212 doses were administered, of which 349,845 are booster doses.