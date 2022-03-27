menu
COVID-19: 353 new cases, one death registered on Sunday

27 March COVID-19 update | 353 new cases • 4,053 active cases • 82 patients in hospital • four in ITU • vaccine booster doses 349,845 • Total deaths 631

karl_azzopardi
27 March 2022, 12:47pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
353 new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the past 24 hours, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Active cases exceeded the 4,000 mark, with 163 recoveries registered.

One male aged 81-years-old died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths stand at 631.

There are currently 82 hospitalised patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,255,212 doses were administered, of which 349,845 are booster doses.

