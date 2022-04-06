menu

COVID-19: One death and 822 new cases registered

There are currently 8,029 active cases

6 April 2022, 12:54pm
by Laura Calleja
File photo

822 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

One death has occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 650.

There are currently 8,029 active cases. 

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital. 

So far 351,527 have received the COVID-19 booster dose. 

1,961 PCR tests were conducted in the previous 24-hours. 

