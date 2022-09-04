LESA officer who deleted contraventions gets Transport Malta transfer

A former regional enforcement officer at the Local Enforcement Agency (LESA), has been transferred to the Transport Malta enforcement unit, despite facing a number of investigations connected to his previous role.

The individual in question is facing disciplinary proceedings after having deleted a number of contraventions issued to politicians, their aides, business people and former top LESA officials from the agency’s system.

The deleted contraventions range from exceeding the speed limit, to parking on double yellow lines.

According to a Times of Malta report published last December, the senior employee would mark them “cancelled”, “withdrawn” or “not guilty”.

The individual, known to MaltaToday, is also facing investigations over alleged sexual harassment during his time at LESA, while also facing court proceedings over breach of data protection on his place of work.

Despite the serious allegations, this newspaper is informed that he has been transferred to the transport authority, and is currently a law enforcement Officer with TM’s motorcycle unit.

MaltaToday reached out to LESA Chief Executive Officer Svetlick Flores, who refused to comment on any of the ongoing investigations and on the individual’s transfer out of the agency.

When reports on the cancellation of fines were first published last December, Flores had said that disciplinary proceedings had been started immediately. “As a precautionary measure, LESA also removed the person from the role until disciplinary proceedings are concluded. The process is currently under way.”

He refused to answer on whether the investigation has been concluded.

“I will not comment on individual situations. All I can say that any reports received are investigated thoroughly by the agency,” he said.

This newspaper also reached out to Transport Malta, which has however refused to answer any questions put forward by the end of the deadline provided.

Questions into whether the transport authority knew of the ongoing investigations before his employment, when he was employed, whether it finds appropriate to have a law enforcement official with these serious claims hanging over his head and who recommended he be employed with TM, were all ignored.