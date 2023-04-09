Archbishop Charles Scicluna baptises 12 people at Easter vigil

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has baptised 12 people at the Easter Vigil held between the night of Saturday and Sunday.

The ceremony was held at St John's Co-Cathedral.

The newly baptised people come from China, Turkey, Latvia, England, France, Nepal, Albania and Malta.

In his homily, Scicluna invited Malta to pray for the grace of Easter holy night to aid the country and the world.

The Archbishop said this should serve as a time of renewal and hopes.

Easter Sunday celebrations were held in Malta today in what is the most significant day in the Christian calendar.

The resurrection of Christ was marked by processions in several towns and villages where people traditionally run with the statue of the Risen Christ.

Thousands flocked to the streets where the processions were held to watch men run with the statue along parts of the route as children held up their Easter eggs and figolli to be blessed by the parish priest.