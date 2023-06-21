Opposition leader urges government to recognise environment as constitutional right

Opposition leader Bernard Grech called on the government to support its private members’ bill to include the environment as a constitutional right.

During a parliamentary session, Grech emphasised the importance of recognising the environment as a fundamental right in the constitution, granting citizens the ability to legally protect and become guardians of the environment.

Grech expressed bewilderment at the government's prior opposition to the party's environmental proposal. He urged for a shift in political approach, emphasising that the country's leaders should be more responsible and mature when addressing environmental challenges.

Grech stressed that the environment affects every citizen and community, underscoring the need for joint decisions and collective efforts to safeguard it. He said that decisions made today would shape the future for the country's youth and future generations.

Accusing the government of undermining environmental action through secrecy and ill intent, Grech claimed that political control over environmental institutions has facilitated the exploitation and auctioning of the environment.

He argued that it is high time for Malta to recognise the intrinsic value of a clean and sustainable environment as a fundamental human right.

The PN's proposed bill seeks to establish the right to a clean environment while empowering citizens to legally enforce this right through court proceedings.

Grech highlighted the bill as a means of granting individuals the key to protect the environment for their loved ones.

In his plea to the government, Grech urged a shift toward proactive measures to preserve the environment for current and future generations. He emphasised that mere constitutional recognition of the environment is insufficient; citizens must possess the right and means to enforce this right through legal channels.

