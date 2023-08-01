Air Malta announces more flight cancellations to Catania airport

Air Malta has announced more flight cancellations to Sicily due to continued aircraft movement limitations imposed on airlines by Catania Airport.

Flights to and from Catania have been cancelled on 3, 4 and 5 August.

On 3 August:

KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 1:35pm

KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 3pm

On 4 August:

KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 1:15pm

KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 2:40pm

On 5 August:

KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 3:05pm

KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 4:50pm

Passengers who have been affected by these cancellations are being offered two options to mitigate the inconvenience.

Those who wish to continue their travel with Air Malta can rebook their tickets on another available flight or choose a different date or destination.

READ ALSO: Sicilian hills on fire as climate crisis brings Mediterranean chaos

For rebooking, they can get in touch with the Air Malta Call Centre on 00356 21662211. The Call Centre operates Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and on weekends from 8am to 6pm.

Alternatively, passengers who booked their flights directly through Air Malta and prefer a monetary refund can request one by sending an email to [email protected]

For passengers who made their bookings through a travel agent, Air Malta advises them to contact their travel agency to submit a refund request on their behalf.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, emphasising that the situation is beyond their control.

The cancellations have been necessitated by the limitations imposed on airlines by Catania Airport, after a fire engulfed the airport earlier this month.

READ ALSO: Fire forces Catania airport shut down until Wednesday, no serious injuries reported