AFM helicopter makes emergency landing at Qrendi field
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri says no one was hurt after army helicopter Alouette III was forced to make an emergency landing in Qrendi
An Armed Forces of Malta Alouette III helicopter had to perform an emergency landing in a field in Qrendi on Thursday.
The announcement was made by the Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on his personal Facebook page.
Details by the minister were scarce, but he said the landing was coordinated and no one was injured.
Camilleri said the crew is being given the necessary assistance.
Questions have been sent to the AFM.