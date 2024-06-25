New lane for vehicles headed toward Gozo terminal completed

Infrastructure Malta (IM) has completed the construction of a lane for vehicles going from the Armier roundabout in Ċirkewwa to the Gozo Ferry terminal.

In a statement on Tuesday, IM said that it carried out maintenance works on the road, adding that the expenditure on the lane totalled €7 million. The entity noted that the new lane, “will facilitate travel for people who want to cross the channel without blocking access to the area around the terminal for workers, public transport and traffic which is not Gozo-bound.”

IM said that the area was a major headache as it meant that emergency services and public transport vehicles could not pass when heavy traffic accumulates.

The entity also attributed the need for the lane to record high travel between Malta and Gozo.

Infrastructure minister Chris Bonett said that the opening of this lane means that Triq il-Marfa, which spans from the roundabout at the start of Għadira Bay to the Ċirkewwa terminal, “is completely new.”

IM said that the new lane is separated by concrete structures, “which are certified to offer the best security possible.” IM added that this also means more space can be utilised.

The entity noted that cyclists were also kept in mind, saying that “certain zones in the existing bike lane” were widened.