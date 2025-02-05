Dun Victor Grech will get State-organised funeral

Dun Victor Grech’s funeral will be organised by the State in tribute to his legacy as founder of the church-run Caritas drug rehab programme.

“Monsignor Victor Grech was the founder of Caritas Malta and a person who showed immense love and care for the most vulnerable members of our society,” a press statement read.

After taking the decision on Wednesday, the Office of the Prime Minister contacted Grech’s family to make the necessary arrangements together for the organisation of the funeral.

“The government decided to hold a funeral organised by the State for Grech in recognition of the extraordinary good he accomplished. Throughout his life, he always sought to ensure that everyone had another opportunity to live a fulfilling life.”

The decision is one step short of a State funeral, normally reserved for former prime ministers and presidents.

Grech’s death was announced by Caritas Malta, the church social organisation he militated in for many years.

Born in Bormla in 1929, Grech was ordained priest in 1956 and appointed vice-rector of the Archbishop’s Seminary shortly after. In 1963 he became rector and served in the post until 1977 when the archbishop appointed him delegate for church social and charitable action.

Shortly afterwards, Grech was appointed director at Caritas Malta, where he introduced professional social services in church institutions. He retired from the post in 2014.

He is better known for his tireless work with drug victims, having established the drug rehabilitation programme within Caritas in 1984, focussing on awareness, prevention and rehabilitation. A year later, Grech founded Malta’s first therapeutic community for drug abusers.

An affable churchman, Grech also lent his soothing voice to the airwaves where for decades he hosted a popular radio show in which he spoke about family issues.

In 1993, Grech was bestowed the honour as member of the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta.