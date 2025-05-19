Advanced diploma in pyrotechnics set to be launched next year

An advanced diploma in pyrotechnics is being prepared, the fireworks association has announced.

“The course is designed to enhance the knowledge, skills, and attitude of pyrotechnicians in accordance to modern practices and health and safety code, with an in-depth study of the physical sciences, digital IT, and artistry,” Malta Pyrotechnic Association President said.

The curriculum will also have a hands-on approach and is research based. The higher education diploma will have three exist points, each being a stand-alone qualification. Such awards will complement the licensing of personnel by the police authority.

This will be launched early next year, Farrugia said.

The MPA also welcomed the onset of the traditional festa season.

“In the next eighteen weeks seventy titular, secondary, and filial feasts will celebrate their annual festive events dedicated to their patron saints. During this period, licensed volunteers from thirty fireworks factories and sixty-eight fireworks committees, which are registered with MPA, will be busy preparing for the fireworks spectacles, Malta and Gozo are renowned for,” the association said.

It also cautioned pyrotechnicians and hobbyists to follow health and safety measures rigorously.

“Overconfidence increases morbidity and mortality,” they said.