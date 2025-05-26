MCAST lecturers get new collective agreement after years-long saga

A saga which stretched for years came to an end on Monday after the Malta Union of Teachers and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology signed a new collective agreement.

The new collective agreement, worth over €45 million, will see significant salary increases and improved working conditions, government said.

“This strategic initiative not only recognises the vital role of MCAST’s workforce but also ensures that students continue to receive an enhanced educational experience,” the government said.

Prior to the signing of the new collective agreement, Prime Minister Robert Abela described the agreement as a significant and strategic investment in Malta’s education sector.

He emphasised that, in line with government commitments, the agreement delivers substantial improvements for MCAST educators including accelerated career progression, robust salary increases, and the introduction of new allowances.

“All together the collective agreement will enable MCAST to attract top talent across specialised sectors. Beyond improved working conditions, the agreement places strong emphasis on enhancing classroom quality and safeguarding student welfare, with the aim of enriching the overall educational experience. All together these improvements will empower students with clearer pathways and real opportunities to succeed in life,” the Prime Minister said.

He also confirmed the government’s continued investment in the sector, through the reopening of the MCAST crafts school in the next vocational year.

Minister for Education Clifton Grima said the agreement addresses multiple aspects of the various professions it covers from substantial financial improvements to day-to-day working conditions.

“Our education system must remain proactive and responsive to today’s realities. Throughout negotiations, our goal was to propose sustainable measures that reflect the duties of each profession, while keeping students at the centre”, Grima said.

MCAST Principal Stephen Vella described the new collective agreement as “a meaningful recognition” of the vital role played by MCAST educators and staff dedicated professionals who work tirelessly in pursuit of excellence and who are shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

“This investment speaks volumes not just for our workforce, but for every student who walks through our doors”, Vella said. “It supports those who aspire to grow as individuals and professionals, who aim to compete not only locally but globally, and who are looking for more than just a certificate they are seeking an experience that transforms their lives.”

He said this agreement translates into a robust and dynamic vocational education sector, for the benefit of every student.

Also addressing the occasion, Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) President Marco Bonnici highlighted the long-term vision behind the agreement.

“The seeds we planted in this agreement are now bearing fruit with this latest development, which continues to strengthen parity among Malta’s higher education institutions”, Bonnici said.

He noted that for the first time, MCAST will introduce the title of Professor for eligible academic grades covered by the agreement.

Prolonged discussions on the new collective agreement saw student protests, strikes by lecturers and even directives by the MUT.

In November 2023, the MUT issued directives for MCAST lecturers but lifted them in January, claiming to have found a way forward. It again issued directives in May but felt secure enough to partially lift the directives in June.

The union declared a fresh trade dispute in September 2024, but suspended directives some months later due to significant progress with the education ministry on a new collective agreement.