University of Malta senate condemns Israel’s war in Gaza

The University of Malta senate has passed a motion condemning Israel’s conduct in the ongoing war in Gaza and calling for immediate international action to secure peace in the region.

Meeting on June 26, the senate adopted a resolution that characterises the conflict’s impact on the Palestinian population as “systematic destruction”, citing the targeting of hospitals, schools, and civilian infrastructure, the killing of tens of thousands and the obstruction of humanitarian aid, which it said has led to widespread malnutrition, starvation, and disease.

“These recurring breaches of international law, cumulatively amounting to ethnic cleansing and genocide, can under no circumstances be explained as self-defence,” the statement reads, referring to Israel’s military response to the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attacks.

It adds that Israel’s continued refusal to halt the war, despite global condemnation, suggests a broader objective of permanently erasing resistance to its occupation of Palestinian territory.

In alignment with universities and academic institutions worldwide, the senate called for a serious and urgent drive toward a durable peace, stressing the need to restore hope and normality for Palestinians and the wider Middle East.

The statement also directly urged countries that support Israel to reconsider their position and use their influence constructively to help end the war and ensure a sustainable peace.

Israel has been waging war in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage during the attack.

But since then, at least 56,259 people have been killed in Gaza.