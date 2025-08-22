College announces scholarship for students of revoked International European University

Knights College has announced a scholarship to support international students affected by the revocation of the International European University’s (IEU) licence.

This initiative aims to provide a path for students left without a means to continue their studies and risk deportation after paying thousands for student visas and courses with the IEU.

Under this new programme, affected students will be offered scholarships to pursue accredited diplomas in business management, hospitality, and adult care.

Those interested will be required to provide a fully refundable deposit that will be returned in full upon the successful completion of the programme.

Should a student fail to meet attendance or performance requirements, the deposit will be redirected to local charities or a dedicated scholarship fund for disadvantaged learners.

Admissions remain subject to Knights College’s standard entry requirements, as the college stresses that the programme will be a fresh admission opportunity, not a continuation of IEU programmes.

“When students are left stranded, at Knights we believe it is our duty to live the values we speak about and provide a credible way forward," Chancellor and CEO of Knights College Morgan Parnis stated.

Parnis noted that his college believes, "that safeguards should be in place to ensure that such a situation never happens again".

Knights College is prepared to share its recommendations with the Home Affairs and Education Ministries to build stronger protections for students in the future.

Knights College said it has spoken with relevant authorities to ensure the initiative aligns with national priorities and established rules and procedures.

Identità has confirmed that student visas will be renewed once students present an acceptance letter from Knights College, following due diligence checks.

Eligible students interested in the scholarship initiative can register their interest by emailing [email protected].