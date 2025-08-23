€5,000 award given to individuals who helped identify cat killer

Four individuals who assisted police in identifying and capturing the man behind a string of cat killings in Malta have been awarded a €5,000 reward.

The Real Animal Rights Foundation (RAR) president Moira Delia and secretary Romina Frendo, along with Mix Markt owner Karina Zax and a company that wished to remain anonymous, presented the sum on Saturday to Victoria Mamo and Stefano Galdes of Sliema, Isaac Caruana of Gzira and Gabriel Micallef of Naxxar.

The recipients provided CCTV footage and other information that helped investigators trace and apprehend Okamura Satoshi, who has since pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Satoshi was arrested in the early hours of 1 August in Sliema, carrying cat food and gloves, which authorities believe he intended to use to continue his attacks.

The earliest surveillance footage submitted to police dates back to May and June this year.

The Japanese national is scheduled to be sentenced on 15 September.