PN leadership election: 20,600 members eligible to vote

Updated at 5:33pm with details of eligible voters

The first votes in the Nationalist Party leadership election started being cast today, following the closure of the membership renewal period.

According to information obtained from the party, there are around 20,600 members, known as tesserati, eligible to vote in the election that sees Alex Borg and Adrian Delia going head to head.

One of the first members to cast his vote on Wednesday, during one of two early voting sessions, was MP Mark Anthony Sammut, who is the president of the general council. The election proper takes place on Saturday 6 September.

"The Commission reminds members that early voting sessions are taking place today and this coming Saturday, with the final session of the Convention scheduled for Saturday, 6 September, the official voting day," Mario Callus, chairperson of the PN Electoral, Records and Data Commission, said on Wednesday.

In line with the PN statute, early voting is organised for members who are unable to attend on the official day. Callus pointed out that all eligible members are free to choose where and when to cast their vote, whether in Malta or Gozo, without the need for prior notice.

He also stated that only those who renewed their membership by midday on Wednesday, 27 August, are eligible to participate.

Members can vote today at the PN Headquarters in Malta (4pm-9pm) or in Gozo at Sannat (4pm-8pm). On 30 August, voting is from 9am-7pm in Malta and 9am-5 pm in Gozo. The final session is scheduled for 6 September, with voting taking place at Malta and PN Clubs in Safi, Tarxien, and Mġarr (9am-7pm), as well as in Gozo at Sannat (9am-5pm).

Members must show their identity card and the voting certificate recently distributed to households.

This election is being contested by Alex Borg and Adrian Delia, whose nominations were confirmed by the PN Candidates’ Commission in recent weeks.

The election was made necessary after the resignation of Bernard Grech just before the summer.