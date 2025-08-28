PN leadership election: 15% of eligible members cast their vote

On the first day of early voting, 15% of eligible members cast their vote in the Nationalist Party’s leadership election.

Members entitled to vote were able to cast their ballot between 4pm and 9pm at the Nationalist Party’s Dar Ċentrali in Malta, and between 4pm and 8pm at the PN Sub-Headquarters in Ta’ Sannat, Gozo.

Voting commenced after the President of the PN General Council, Mark Anthony Sammut, officially declared open the General Convention of members during which the new PN Leader will be elected, as provided for in the party statute.

The PN Electoral, Records and Data Commission reminded members that early voting will continue this Saturday 30 August, with the final session of the convention taking place on Saturday 6 September – the official day of voting.

According to information obtained from the party, there are around 20,600 members, known as tesserati, eligible to vote in the election that sees Alex Borg and Adrian Delia going head to head.

The election was made necessary after the resignation of Bernard Grech just before the summer.