One of final Msida Creek flyover structures installed

One of the final structures linking the flyover at Msida Creek was installed late yesterday evening, marking a major milestone in the project less than 10 months after work began.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the project has been progressing at a strong pace, with efforts made to minimise disruption for residents and commuters who frequent the busy area.

“We have been transparent from the very beginning. Works are moving forward very positively, while we continue doing our utmost to reduce inconvenience for those living in and passing through the area,” the government said in a statement.

The completion of the flyover is expected to ease congestion and improve traffic flow in one of Malta’s busiest junctions. Authorities describe it as an “ambitious and much-needed project” for the country.