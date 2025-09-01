Blue Lagoon booking system cuts visitor crowds by 68%

A new booking system introduced this summer at the Blue Lagoon has slashed visitor concentration by more than two-thirds compared to last year’s peak, according to fresh data published by the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

The highest number of people recorded at the site during July and August this year was 3,830, on the afternoon of 22 August. This figure is down 68% from the record crowds of up to 12,000 in summer 2024. On average, 1,979 visitors were registered per time slot, spread across morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

The system, launched in May under the slogan Book. Protect. Enjoy., caps attendance at 4,000 visitors at any one time and aims to distribute crowds more evenly throughout the day. Of the 189 time slots available in July and August, only 34 exceeded 3,000 visitors.

MTA CEO Carlo Micallef said the results showed the strategy was working. “By controlling peak visitor numbers and spreading flows, the booking system is helping us embark on a journey to protect the Blue Lagoon and give visitors a better experience,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Ian Borg described the results as “a vital first step towards long-term and sustained rehabilitation as well as a better visitor experience,” adding that the government would continue reviewing measures to safeguard the small but heavily visited site.

Alongside the booking system, Team Blue Lagoon has rolled out a series of initiatives this summer, including a 12% extension of the swimming zone, doubled cleaning resources, upgraded showers and toilets, and stricter enforcement of rules on land and sea. A new Transport Malta capitainerie is now managing vessel arrivals, while lifeguards, police, and environmental monitors have been deployed to improve safety.

The MTA also commissioned international design practice Mizzi Studio to prepare long-term proposals for the ecological rehabilitation of the Blue Lagoon, a Natura 2000 site. These will be presented for public consultation in the coming weeks.