Alex Borg, Adrian Delia signal unity after contentious PN election

Alex Borg and Adrian Delia sought to project unity on Tuesday, both uploading a photo of themselves together with the single-word caption “Flimkien” (together).

The meeting, held at PN headquarters, was the first between the two since Saturday’s party election, in which Borg narrowly defeated Delia with a wafer-thin majority of 44 votes.

The close result had prompted Delia’s campaign team to write to the PN’s electoral commission, raising concerns that a number of “ineligible” voters may have cast their ballots. However, the commission said it examined the claims and confirmed that the outcome of the election was correct.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Delia dismissed suggestions that he was contesting the result, insisting that those making such allegations “did not know what they were saying, and did not know him.”

Borg, meanwhile, published a photo from his new office at party headquarters earlier on Tuesday, signalling the start of his leadership role.

Borg is expected to be sworn in as Opposition Leader on Wednesday afternoon.