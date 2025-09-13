Who cares for pets when owners go missing?

We love our pets, and it’s a sad day when they leave us. But what happens to our furry companions when we die and no one is around to take care of them?

For those who do not have relatives willing to adopt the orphaned pets, the answer is nebulous at best.

The Animal Rights Ministry insists there is a system in place, but activists argue otherwise.

Replying to questions by this newspaper, a spokesperson for the ministry said the Animal Welfare Directorate’s priority is always the wellbeing of the animals.

When owners die, are imprisoned, or otherwise cannot continue caring for their pets, the directorate steps in, usually after being notified by the police or other competent authorities.

Each case is assessed individually, beginning with an on-site check of the animals’ veterinary and behavioural needs. The first step is to reach out to relatives or next of kin to see if they can assume responsibility.

Where this is not possible, private arrangements are explored with animal sanctuaries or boarding kennels. If no solution is found, the animals are taken into care for fostering or rehoming.

For owners who are imprisoned, the ministry said they make private arrangements in advance. Temporary shelter may be provided in some cases, but unless the owner gives up ownership, long-term placement depends on rehoming or fostering contacts.

Police officers, who are often first to encounter animals left alone, said they always make every effort to locate relatives or acquaintances who may step in. If that fails, they hand over the matter over to the Animal Welfare Directorate.

Animal activists, however, say the system is not working.

Moira Delia, a well-known campaigner, argues there is “no official system in place” and that volunteers are left picking up the pieces.

“If there was a system in place, we wouldn’t be so busy helping owners find somewhere for their animals,” Delia said. “Sanctuaries are already full, and it has become very expensive to put a cat in care, with costs of up to €300 per animal.”

She described receiving calls from desperate owners, including one elderly man due for emergency surgery who was caring for 10 sick cats.

“We tried to fundraise to help, but sanctuaries often say they cannot take cats for weeks. There’s no emergency system, no clear contact, and often when people call the Animal Welfare Directorate, they are told no service is available,” she insisted.

Delia also raised concerns about cases of animal hoarding by people who eventually die, where dozens of pets are found living in poor conditions.

She said confiscation takes time and there is rarely space to house the animals once removed. The animals end up in squalid and filthy conditions for weeks, and a long time passes before they are eventually rehomed.

“Meanwhile, the animals are left suffering,” she said.

And this raises a further concern, over lack of hygiene that could become a public health risk where animal waste builds up and diseased pets receive no care. Questioned whether there is a standard procedure for animals in households when someone dies or is imprisoned, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said cases are referred to the Animal Welfare Directorate.

“Animal Welfare Directorate (AWD) is responsible for the welfare of animals (excluding farm animals intended for food production) and is involved in operations to rescue abandoned animals or in danger, perform inspections to enforce EU and national animal welfare legislation and safeguard the handling and transfer of ownership of animals,” the spokesperson said.

No further information was provided on situations where the pets could become a public health hazard.