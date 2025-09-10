Gozo’s first Sports and Aquatic Pavilion inaugurated by PM Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Wednesday inaugurated the new Sports and Aquatic Pavilion in Rabat, Gozo, describing the project as a milestone that opens the island to international sporting events.

The project was meant to open in 2021.

The complex, located in the heart of Rabat, houses Gozo’s first Olympic-sized swimming pool as well as facilities for basketball, volleyball, netball, badminton, handball, padel and squash. Dedicated halls have also been built for gymnastics, martial arts, table tennis and dance.

Unveiled with a synchronised dance performance, the pavilion will serve local, national and international athletes, with government positioning the facility as a driver for sports tourism.

“This project brings additional value to the island of Gozo,” Abela said. “It forms part of the Regional Strategy for Gozo, which the government has launched and is implementing, ensuring that this island becomes the engine of the country’s new prosperity.”

The prime minister highlighted other major projects underway in Gozo, including a new primary school in Rabat, upgrades to the Rabat–Marsalforn road, and the Gozo Museum.

He also announced that €60 million from the Urban Sustainable Development Fund will be invested in new green urban spaces, an underground car park in Rabat and an extension of Villa Rundle Gardens.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri hailed the inauguration as a “historic moment” for the island, saying the pavilion embodies a concrete vision for the development of sport in Gozo.

“For many years this was only a promise on paper, but today it has become a reality,” Camilleri said. “We are placing Gozo on the European map as a sports destination, offering facilities built to international standards.”

Officials said the pavilion is expected not only to boost sporting opportunities for Gozitan athletes of all ages, but also to attract international competitions and strengthen the island’s appeal as a sports tourism hub.