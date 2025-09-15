WATCH | Delia denies cryptic post referenced Pride march

PN MP Adrian Delia has denied writing a post which some have interpreted as a jab towards PN leader Alex Borg for attending the Pride march.

Delia’s statement, posted at 11:17pm, a few hours after Borg attended the Pride parade.

“We should call what is right right, but we should never bless what is wrong. Never,” Delia wrote cryptically.

When asked whether he was referring to the Pride march, Delia said that this was definitely not the case.

He claimed that he wasn’t referring to any particular episode or event. Instead, Delia said that he felt he had to make that statement ahead of parliament’s reopening.

Delia was speaking in the background of a protest which saw activists dressed as grim reapers banging on drums and carrying a coffin.

The activists protested government’s proposed planning reforms, as they slammed the subsequent “meaningless” consultation process.