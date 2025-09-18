menu

Valletta queer bar has pride flag stolen

CCTV footage shows two men removing the pride flag from a Valletta queer bar

matthew_farrugia
18 September 2025, 3:43pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Two men have stolen a pride flag from a queer bar in Valletta.

In a statement on their Instagram page, Kween published footage of two men seen taking the flag off the facade of the bar. 

The establishment said that despite the theft of the flag, another will be hung in its place. 

“This month, as we celebrate Pride, we’re reminded why visibility matters. Acts like these show us how far we’ve come - and how far we still have to go.”

Kween thanked those who believe in “a Malta that is inclusive, safe, and celebratory of queer joy.”

This is not the first time a pride flag has been stolen from such an establishment. 

Last June, Sliema’s Kaktus Cafe found its pride flag ripped up in what was described as a hate crime. 

That incident was the third time that their flag was vandalised.

