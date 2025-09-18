Valletta queer bar has pride flag stolen

The establishment said that despite the theft of the flag, another will be hung in its place.

“This month, as we celebrate Pride, we’re reminded why visibility matters. Acts like these show us how far we’ve come - and how far we still have to go.”

Kween thanked those who believe in “a Malta that is inclusive, safe, and celebratory of queer joy.”

This is not the first time a pride flag has been stolen from such an establishment.

Last June, Sliema’s Kaktus Cafe found its pride flag ripped up in what was described as a hate crime.

That incident was the third time that their flag was vandalised.