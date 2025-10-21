Malta has 13 registered influencers and 86 content creators, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to parliamentary question by Opposition MP Karol Aquilina.

The data published from JobsPlus reveals that only three people were officially registered in 2020 up till December, whilst 29 people were registered as content creators in the same time period.

The statistics are related to employment according to the International Standard Classification of Occupations.

Over the last four years, ten new people registered as influencers, whilst 57 new people registered as content creators. The year 2021 saw a decrease of one influencer and four content creators.

Between the time period of December 2023 and December 2024, there were six new influencer registrations, and 16 new content creators registered.