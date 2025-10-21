Innovative solar flowers installed at Gozo Multi-Modal Hub

Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri together with Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia, announced the completion of 15 solar flowers at the Gozo Multi-Model Hub in Ta’ Xħajma on Tuesday.

This installation marks the first of its kind in Europe.

The innovative solar flowers are inspired by the natural movement of the sunflower, which includes each unit opening automatically at sunrise, following its own path during the day, and closing at night. Due to intelligent mechanisms, each solar flower is capable of generating up to 40% more energy compared to traditional solar panels, thus guaranteeing maximum performance and efficiency.

Camiller stated “this project is another step towards an environmentally friendly future for the island of Gozo,” whilst following the objectives outlined by the Gozo Island of Villages strategy and Gozo Vision 2050.

The clean energy generated by these 15 solar flowers will directly effect the electricity used to charge the fleet of electric buses operating the Park and Ride service.

This integration between renewable energy and sustainable mobility constitutes a circular and self-sufficient approach to the decarbonisation of transport, reducing emissions and operating costs, while helping to achieve Malta’s national climate and energy targets.

Farrugia explained how this project illustrates Malta and Gozo as models for other countries when it comes to a more sustainable future based on renewable energy.

“These projects demonstrate how the Department of Public Works is pushing forward projects that embrace renewable and sustainable energy because we want our country, through the Vision 2050 strategy, to continue moving forward,” he added.

“This project not only reduces emissions and reduces operating costs, but demonstrates how modern technology can be applied in a practical way to improve the quality of life and build a greener and more resilient economy,” concluded Minister Camilleri.

These solar flowers, which hold an investment of around €850,000, are also being made in collaboration with EkoGozo within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, in collaboration with the Department of Public Works.