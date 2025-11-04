Works on Lija's Ġnien Merino advancing

Project Green says work on Ġnien Merino in Ħal Lija is advancing as a plot of land previously slated for development is being transformed into an open space.

The project aims to create an area where residents can meet, relax, and utilise the environment.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, accompanied by the Project Green team, Ħal Lija Mayor Anthony Dalli, and other council members to the works taking place on site.

Dalli stated that the land is "being given back to the people instead of being developed". She noted that the creation of the space fulfills a promise and makes the area accessible to some 1,260 residents within a 10-minute walking distance.

The works required include the demolition of dangerous structures, restoration of historically valuable elements, planting new trees, and improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

The paths within the garden will be constructed using compacted soil to ensure accessibility for both wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Project Green added that the tree species selected for planting will reflect the village’s historical connection with citrus trees, and existing garden features are scheduled for restoration.