Endangered falcon found shot near Żebbuġ, Gozo

An endangered species of falcon has been found shot near Żebbuġ, Gozo, BirdLife Malta (BLM) said.

In a post on Facebook, BLM said that the Saker Falcon is one of the rarest species of falcons that are seen in Malta, with only a handful of birds recorded each autumn.

“Tragically, this rarity makes it a highly prized target for illegal taxidermy, which appears to have been the fate of a bird found shot Monday near Żebbuġ, Gozo.”