New lighting system inaugurated at St John's Co-Cathedral

A new project titled “The New Light: Illuminating the Sacred” has officially been inaugurated at St John’s Co-Cathedral, introducing an advanced lighting system designed to enhance both energy efficiency and artistic visibility.

Despite being only 60% complete, the project has already cut energy consumption by more than half, marking a major step toward sustainability and cost reduction.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving sustainability within the cultural sector while preserving and enhancing Malta’s artistic and historical heritage.

Colonel Mark Mallia, President of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation, described the initiative as“a clear testament to wise investment in Malta’s artistic and spiritual heritage. He added that the campaign “Where Light Meets Legacy” embodies the vision of balancing respect for the past with innovation for the future.

The new system is expected to save approximately 60 units of electricity per day, equivalent to about €3,600 in reduced costs, with projections to reach 80 units daily, amounting to annual savings of around €8,000. Beyond energy savings, the lighting upgrade enhances the visibility of the cathedral’s paintings, sculptures, and architectural details while maintaining its sacred and serene atmosphere.

The flexible system also allows the cathedral to adjust lighting levels according to liturgical, cultural, or educational needs in an efficient and environmentally respectful manner.