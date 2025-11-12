Maltese national football team meets Pope Leo XIV in special audience

The Malta national football team, led by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo, attended a special audience with Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday.

The national team is currently finalising its preparations ahead of the final two matches as part of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The delegation presented Pope Leo XIV with the 125th anniversary commemorative national team shirt.

Also present with the delegation was national team coach Emilio De Leo. The visit was made possible by Malta's ambassador to the Holy See, Frank Zammit.