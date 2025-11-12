menu

Maltese national football team meets Pope Leo XIV in special audience

Maltese national football team delegation presents Pope Leo XIV with 125th anniversary commemorative team shirt

jade_bezzina
12 November 2025, 2:23pm
by Jade Bezzina
The Malta National Football Team, with Pope Leo XIV (Photo: Malta Football Association)
The Malta National Football Team, with Pope Leo XIV (Photo: Malta Football Association)

The Malta national football team, led by MFA president Bjorn Vassallo, attended a special audience with Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday.

The national team is currently finalising its preparations ahead of the final two matches as part of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

MFA President Bjorn Vassallo presents Pope Leo with national team shirt
MFA President Bjorn Vassallo presents Pope Leo with national team shirt

The delegation presented Pope Leo XIV with the 125th anniversary commemorative national team shirt.

Also present with the delegation was national team coach Emilio De Leo. The visit was made possible by Malta's ambassador to the Holy See, Frank Zammit.

Jade Bezzina is an intern with MaltaToday. She is pursuing a degree in communications at...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.