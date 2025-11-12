PN demands written guarantee that fast-ferry project won't ruin Marsaskala Bay

Nationalist MPs on the Marsaskala local council are calling on Transport Minister Chris Bonett to provide a written guarantee that the proposed fast-ferry project will not damage Marsaskala Bay.

The statement, signed by PN Minority Leader John Baptist Camilleri and local councillors Errol Cutajar, Celine Camilleri and Jesmond Abela, was published on Wednesday.

In the statement the party says that while it in principle supports projects that can improve connectivity and help ease traffic congestion, the PN councillors cannot at this stage reassure residents regarding the proposed fast-ferry link because they have not been given access to the full studies or reports assessing the project's impact.

The PN therefore demands that the government immediately make public all relevant information, particularly those studies related to environmental, social, and quality-of-life impacts.

The core message is that without full disclosure, neither the councillors nor local residents can form an informed opinion for or against the project, and that the lack of transparency is fuelling suspicion that something may be hidden.

The councillors point out that two motions have been tabled at the Marsaskala Local Council to ensure the submission to the Planning Authority of a request for the government to provide the information.

The PN also called on Bonett to show respect towards the people of Marsaskala by issuing the guarantee that the bay’s natural environment, its beauty and residents’ ability to enjoy the locality will not be compromised by the project.

The fast-ferry project is part of an €18 million regeneration scheme announced by Infrastructure Malta last month that includes works on the promenade and the construction of a new fast-ferry service linking Marsaskala and Valletta. That announcement projected reductions in car-trips and fuel-use, a park-and-ride facility and a hybrid-powered ferry. However, a strong and vocal strand of local activism has criticised the proposal on several grounds.

Residents’ groups including the Marsaskala Residents’ Network argue that the project is being advanced without full environmental, social or maritime-impact assessments being made public.

Concern has been expressed about the bay’s marine eco-system, in particular seagrass beds of Posidonia oceanica, which are protected and may be disturbed by dredging works or increased sedimentation.

There is worry that the bay, currently used for swimming, fishing and leisure, could lose its character and become more of a transport/terminal hub rather than a local recreation space.

Some residents question the actual transport benefit: for example one estimate cited in local reporting suggested a reduction of only around 30 cars per day, while potentially thousands of tourists could be brought into the bay area.