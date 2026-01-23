Marsaskala residents warn against ‘quick fixes’ after storm damage

The Marsaskala Residents Network (MRN) has warned against “quick-fix” solutions being proposed in the wake of storm damage caused by Cyclone Harry, calling instead for science-based, long-term coastal protection measures.

In a statement, the group expressed solidarity with residents and businesses affected by the storm, but said that social media was being flooded with unqualified suggestions that could do more harm than good. Coastal protection, MRN said, should be led by coastal engineers and supported by geological and oceanographic studies, rather than ad hoc interventions.

The group stressed that extreme weather events are expected to increase in frequency and intensity due to climate change, and warned against creating a false sense of security through isolated measures that are not supported by serious scientific studies. It also pointed out that the storm caused significant damage beyond Malta, including in Italy, highlighting the scale of the natural forces involved.

MRN said any coastal interventions must take into account rising sea levels and be part of an integrated, long-term vision that respects the environment and avoids influence from political or private commercial interests. The group cautioned against handing over coastal areas to private operators, warning that this could obstruct future public-interest interventions.

The residents’ network also renewed calls for greater transparency on the Marsaskala regeneration project, noting that sections of the promenade parapet wall were not in place when the storm hit. It said this may have contributed to banner panels being directly exposed to waves and crashing into shop façades along Triq ix-Xatt, while concrete blocks installed afterwards were described as too little, too late.

Damage was also reported in the Żonqor area, where pieces of metal and stone from the promenade were torn off and damaged residential buildings. MRN questioned why this stretch of coastline had not been included in regeneration works, despite its poor condition prior to the storm.

The group also called for enforcement of regulations on outdoor furniture left overnight by catering establishments, saying such items were swept away during the storm and increased the risk to people and property.

MRN said the events of Tuesday should serve as a wake-up call for authorities to reassess priorities in Marsaskala, insisting residents are entitled to a safe promenade along the entire bay. It also called for the restoration of the Magħluq and for measures to protect marine habitats such as Posidonia oceanica, which it said play an important natural role in reducing wave impact.

“Nature-based solutions, together with scientific and responsible planning, are indispensable if we are to protect the Marsaskala community in a sustainable and long-term manner,” the group said.